    Watch embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt testify before the US Senate

    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt will testify before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on Wednesday.

    The subcommittee is meeting to discuss the agency's budget proposal, but senators are expected to address the 12 investigations into the embattled EPA chief's management and expenditures.

    Pruitt has drawn a firestorm of criticism over his travel and security expenses, and has attracted allegations of ethics violations for renting a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent energy lobbyist.

    Pruitt faced a grilling from Democratic lawmakers in back-to-back testimony before two House subcommittees last month. However, Republican Congress members largely defended Pruitt's record, helping him to emerge from the public appearances relatively unscathed. During the testimony, Pruitt largely placed the blame for spending and ethics scandals on his staff.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly reaffirmed his support for Pruitt, who is spearheading the administration's effort to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations.

