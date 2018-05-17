These 7 exchanges between EPA chief Scott Pruitt and senators may hint at future investigations

A Senate hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency's budget turned into a game of cat and mouse between the agency's embattled leader and Democratic lawmakers.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday weathered his second Capitol Hill grilling in just under a month. Pruitt is facing about a dozen investigations into his travel and security expenses, his rental of a condo linked to an energy lobbyist and several other management and ethics issues.

Democrats spent much of Wednesday's hearing before the Senate subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies questioning Pruitt on those probes. Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general, worded his responses carefully, often declining to give straight answers.

However, the verbal sparring could offer clues about future investigations. Many of the probes Pruitt now faces directly stem from inquiries by Democrats to government watchdogs.

Here are seven exchanges between Pruitt and senators, led by Democrats Tom Udall of New Mexico and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, that may have planted the seeds for further investigations.