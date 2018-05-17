Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

PayPal shares rose nearly 1 percent post-market after the company said it has reached a $2.2 billion deal to buy iZettle, a European financial technology start-up.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services gained 7 percent in extended trading after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a large position in the insurer. In a letter to AmTrust's board, Icahn laid out his opposition to a plan to take the company private.

Nordstrom shares fell 7 percent in after-hours trading. While the retailer posted better-than-expected earnings, Nordstrom reported same-store sales growth that missed analyst expectations. The company said comparable sales rose 0.6 percent during the first quarter. Wall Street had projected growth of 1.1 percent.

Shares of Applied Materials fell more than 4 percent in the extended session. While the semiconductor supplier beat Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue, its sales projections fell short.

For the third quarter, Applied said it expects revenue between $4.33 billion and $4.53 billion. Analysts had forecast third-quarter revenue of about $4.53 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.