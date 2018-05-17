    ×

    Coca-Cola upgraded by Barclays on turnaround plan focusing on smaller packaging, lower calories

    • Barclays raises its rating to overweight from equal weight for Coca-Cola shares, saying its new product changes will lead to sales growth next year.
    • "KO's transformation should drive sustainably better growth, which in turn should yield a higher valuation premium," the firm's analyst says.
    Coca-Cola shares will rise due to its new business turnaround plans, according to one Wall Street firm.

    Barclays raised its rating to overweight from equal weight for Coca-Cola shares, saying its new product changes will lead to sales growth next year.

    "KO is executing a thoughtful business transformation that's among the most comprehensive we've seen," analyst Lauren Lieberman said in a note to clients Thursday. "KO's transformation should drive sustainably better growth, which in turn should yield a higher valuation premium."

    Coca-Cola shares are underperforming the market this year. Its shares declined 9.4 percent year to date through Wednesday compared with the S&P 500's 1.8 percent return.

    The beverage company's stock is up 0.8 percent in Thursday's premarket session.

    Lieberman raised her price target to $48 from $45 for Coca-Cola shares, representing 15.5 percent upside to Wednesday's close.

    She said Coca-Cola's plans to use smaller packages for soda drinks and focus more on lower calorie beverages. As a result, the analyst predicts the company will return to an annual sales growth of about 5 percent in 2019 and 2020 after a more than 10 percent revenue decline this year.

    "Should KO deliver the results that we are expecting, we think it deserves a greater valuation premium versus the last decade and recent past, particularly as the rest of the group is under pressure," she said.

    — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.

