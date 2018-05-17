European markets seen mixed amid political risk; US-China trade talks to resume

In Asia, equities edged higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was up around 0.1 percent.

Back in Europe, the euro trimmed some of its losses after slipping to five-month lows in the previous session. The single currency dipped Wednesday after a report said Italian populist parties were trying to form a coalition government that could ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros ($295 billion) of Italian debt.

On the corporate front, Maersk Group, Vivendi and Thomas Cook are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are set to attend the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. The summit, which is the first such meeting in 15 years, is designed to demonstrate the bloc's renewed commitment to the fragile region.

Elsewhere, the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks on Thursday, as the world's biggest economies try to find common ground in order to avoid a damaging global tariff war.