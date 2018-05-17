Here's what the special counsel's Trump-Russia probe has accomplished after one year

Thursday marks one year to the day since special counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation of the links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The various probes into Russian election interference did not start on May 17, 2017, however. Federal authorities had been investigating the Kremlin's attempts to sway the 2016 presidential election long before Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. And the special counsel was preceded by multiple congressional inquiries, a number of which are ongoing.

But the appointment of such a high-profile investigative body, and such a high-profile lead investigator, instantly established Mueller's probe as the cause celebre upon which President Donald Trump's political future could potentially hinge.

Mueller was initially heralded across political battle lines as a competent and unbiased choice for the role. Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a vocal supporter of the president and the author of "Understanding Trump," said at the time of Mueller's appointment that he was a "superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity."

That bipartisan praise quickly collapsed as the investigation moved forward, however, giving way to accusations of political malfeasance and extrajudicial overreach from critics.