Anthony Scaramucci is no stranger to bizarre circumstances during his time in President Donald Trump's orbit.

This week, he found himself in the middle of perhaps his most intriguing Trump-related story yet, due to a newly revealed connection to Rob Goldstone, the entertainment publicist who set up a meeting between top Trump campaign officials and Russians linked to the Kremlin during the thick of the 2016 campaign.



A source with direct knowledge of the matter explained to CNBC the connection between Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, and Goldstone, whom Scaramucci considers "a good guy." The financier also met Goldstone "a few times" before he wrote an email to him that was made public Wednesday, said the source, who declined to be named.

The email in question, sent days after Trump appointed Scaramucci as White House communications director, was buried among more than 2,500 pages of documents pertaining to the June 2016 meeting.

The message from Scaramucci to Goldstone, dated July 23, 2017, came nearly two weeks after reports emerged that Goldstone had played a central role in setting up the Trump Tower meeting, which was led by Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. was promised details about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that "would be very useful to" his father, but no such information is said to have surfaced.

The gathering is under scrutiny amid investigations into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian agents to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The elder Trump has repeatedly denied collusion.