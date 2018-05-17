Former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman: I support Trump on US embassy move to Jerusalem and Iran nuclear deal exit

Democrats and Republicans need to put aside politics and support solid policies regardless of which party takes the lead such as President Donald Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Joe Lieberman told CNBC on Thursday.

Lieberman, former Democratic and independent senator from Connecticut and Al Gore's running mate in 2000, said in a "Squawk Box" interview: "I happen to agree with President Trump on these two decisions."

"Politics have become what they weren't when I became involved, which is the parties used to bring together people with different opinions and help to work with people from the other party to actually get things done," said Lieberman, who added that he remains registered as a Democrat.

Lieberman is also friends with GOP Sen. John McCain, who has been away from Congress while being treated for brain cancer. McCain, a frequent Trump critic, wrote in his new book that he regrets not picking Lieberman as his running mate in 2008, when he ran for president against Democrat Barack Obama.

Democrats and Republicans are like "warring tribes," Lieberman said, while also casting blame on journalists.

"A lot of media coverage contributes to this tribal division in our country. And now it's beginning to seep down beneath the politicians," fermenting deep ideological polarization, he added.