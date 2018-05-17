'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary: New York lawyer whose racist rant went viral is 'an idiot'

Kevin O'Leary thinks Aaron Schlossberg, the New York-based lawyer whose racist rant in a Manhattan eatery spurred a viral video on Wednesday, is "an idiot" whose career could now be over.

O'Leary, the entrepreneur and investor who stars on ABC's "Shark Tank," tells CNBC Make It that there "is not damage-control" for any business-owner who goes on a very public racist rant.

"If you go on a racist rant, you've finished your career pretty well. And, if that's who you really are, your career should be finished," O'Leary says.

Schlossberg discovered the perils of online infamy this week after tens of thousands of people shared a smartphone video showing him berating Spanish-speaking employees in the midtown Manhattan restaurant Fresh Kitchen. The video shows the lawyer threatening to call federal immigration authorities to have the employees in question "kicked out of my country."

After social media users identified Schlossberg as the man in the video, a Yelp page for his law firm, the Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg, was bombarded with one-star reviews from users commenting on his viral rant. Yelp even had to suspend reviews on the firm with a note saying the page is undergoing an "active cleanup alert," as a result of the flood of posts reacting to Schlossberg's news coverage.