Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers.

The company's new accessible device is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year.

Tailor-made controllers for disabled people are near non-existent in the gaming world. Several charities have been set up to address this, creating modified controllers that are more accessible to disabled users.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is a rectangular gadget with two large buttons on the face and 19 3.5mm jacks round the back that connect to a range of external switches, buttons, mounts and joysticks.