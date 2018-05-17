    ×

    Gaming

    Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

    • Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year.
    • It's a rectangular gadget with two large buttons and 19 3.5mm jacks that connect to a range of external switches, buttons, mounts and joysticks.
    • The controllers can be used for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC games and will sell for $99.99.
    Microsoft

    Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers.

    The company's new accessible device is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year.

    Tailor-made controllers for disabled people are near non-existent in the gaming world. Several charities have been set up to address this, creating modified controllers that are more accessible to disabled users.

    The Xbox Adaptive Controller is a rectangular gadget with two large buttons on the face and 19 3.5mm jacks round the back that connect to a range of external switches, buttons, mounts and joysticks.

    Microsoft

    It's wireless and designed so that users can place it on their lap while gaming but can be mounted with hardware and attached to a wheelchair or desk.

    The controllers can be used for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC games and will sell for $99.99. Microsoft didn't provide a specific date for the release.

    The announcement comes as several gaming firms prepare for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which takes place on June 12 this year.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---