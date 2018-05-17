How a Russian oligarch linked to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen turned a California state park into a mini Moscow

The dialogue is organized by the Fort Ross Conservancy, the nonprofit which operates the park on a day-to-day basis, and has been the chief recipient of the Renova Fort Ross Foundation's largesse.

Direct support for the upkeep and maintenance of Fort Ross is only one of a number of things the Renova Fort Ross Foundation has spent its money on, according to tax filings. It has also financed a children's book about Fort Ross, a documentary on the history of the fort, an international children's art contest and an essay contest,

2017 was the first time the Renova Group had signed on to sponsor the Fort Ross Dialogue, alongside the event's three longstanding sponsors, Chevron and two Russian state-owned oil companies.

During the October 2017 incarnation of the dialogue in San Francisco, the Renova Fort Ross Foundation unveiled an exhibition of prize-winning Russian wilderness photographs from the Russian Geographical Society. The title of the exhibition is "The Most Beautiful Country," and after the dialogue concluded, the photographs traveled two hours north, to be displayed at Fort Ross.

Taken together, the Fort Ross Dialogue and the photo exhibition reflect a kind of soft power cultural diplomacy that Russia has traditionally struggled to pull off in the United States.

The overlapping events were all the more noteworthy because they occurred just weeks after the State Department had ordered the Russian Consulate in San Francisco closed amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Yet just when Vekselberg and the foundation seemed best positioned to offer a platform for promoting U.S.-Russia relations in the absence of the shuttered consulate, the billionaire himself came under increased scrutiny, both from the Mueller probe and from the Treasury Department.

And unlike Columbus Nova, which technically operates independently of Vekselberg, and can therefore stay in business despite the sanctions, the Renova Fort Ross Foundation appears to be inseparably linked to both Vekselberg and to the Renova Group.

Chaired by Vekselberg, the foundation's board is made up of Renova Group employees and one Columbus Nova partner, according to its most recently available IRS filings, from 2015. Russian nationals on the board include Viktor Nelyubin, CEO of Renova Moscow; Vladimir Kuznetsov, chief strategy officer of Renova Group; and Olga Miller, president of Renova USA. The only apparent non-Renova member is Jay Haft, a partner at Columbus Nova described in a recent SEC filing as "a personal advisor" to Vekselberg.

Miller, based in New York, appears to be the only employee at the Renova Fort Ross Foundation. According to her online CV, as president of Renova USA, Miller runs "the representative office for the Renova Group of Companies in the United States, with prime focus on U.S.-Russia business development, philanthropy, public relations and government relations efforts."