Spanx founder Sara Blakely says sticking with this daily habit is how she gets her best ideas

"I've identified where my best thinking happens, and it's in the car," she says. "I live really close to Spanx, so I've created what my friends call my 'fake commute,' and I get up an hour early before I'm supposed to go to Spanx and I drive around aimlessly in Atlanta with my commute so that I can have my thoughts come to me."

The 47-year-old, who says she thought of the name for Spanx in her car, advises everyone to come up with a daily habit that gives them the time and space to do their most productive thinking.

Blakely's not the only leader who's the most creative when on the move. In the book "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson, it's revealed that the Apple founder did some of his best thinking while taking a walk. In fact, he often held meetings while walking around Apple's campus.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner have also said that they come up with some of their best ideas while walking.

In fact, in a 2013 LinkedIn post, Weiner explained why he'd choose walking meetings over office meetings any day.

"In addition to the obvious fitness benefits, this meeting format essentially eliminates distractions, so I find it to be a much more productive way to spend time," wrote Weiner.

