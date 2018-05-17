    ×

    Trading Nation

    The bond breakdown is about to get worse, says trader. Here’s how to play it

    The bond market is getting slaughtered as the U.S. 10-year yield hits its highest level since July 2011.

    The move has TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon predicting that a key technical pattern is about to be broken.

    Looking at a chart of the TLT long-dated treasury ETF, Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that recent weakness has the chart on the brink on piercing through the bottom of a head-and-shoulders pattern.

    — Gordon is specifically talking about a parallel channel that has been taking place for ten years. A head-and-shoulders pattern has appeared that suggests the 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) could be moving toward the bottom end of the channel, as TLT failed to retest and recapture old highs.

    — TLT has specifically bounced up time and again from the $115 level before falling back, and now Gordon believes TLT could finally fall below that support level.

    — This would essentially put an end to a four-decade downtrend in rates and uptrend in bond prices, according to Gordon.

    The trade: Gordon is suggesting buying the September monthly 115 put for $2.14, or $214 per options contract.

    Bottom line: Gordon believes the head-and-shoulders pattern in TLT is a bearish signal that could send bonds plummeting and rates soaring.

