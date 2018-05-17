The "side hustle" is often framed as a way for people to embrace a hobby beyond their nine-to-five or to ride their way to becoming a millionaire.

In reality, most people pick up multiple jobs because they can't make ends meet.

Nearly 70 percent of people who become "side hustlers" are doing so for financial reasons, according to a new report by automated investing platform Betterment, which included surveys with 1,000 people aged 25 and older who work part-time and full-time in the "gig economy," in which people make money on projects like digital apps and work on their own schedules.