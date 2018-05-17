US Treasurys tick lower as investors await jobless claims

U.S. government debt prices fell Thursday morning, as investors continued to monitor key economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, fell Thursday morning, as investors continued to monitor key economic data, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.2412 percent.

A slew of economic data pushed the U.S. 10-year yield through to 3.1 percent Wednesday — its highest since July 2011. On Thursday, investors will be looking at jobless figures due at 8:30 a.m. ET time. Higher-than-expected figures could prop up yields as market players might become even more confident on further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $79.35 a barrel on Thursday morning, up by 0.09 percent, while U.S. crude was around $71.66 a barrel, around 0.2 percent higher.