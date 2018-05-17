Watch: White House briefs press after North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim meeting

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to brief reporters Thursday afternoon following reports that North Korea may reconsider the historic meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the country may withdraw from the meeting if the United States insists that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons. However, political experts believe it is unlikely that North Korea will actually cancel the meeting.

On Tuesday, North Korea abruptly cancelled Wednesday talks with South Korea, calling ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. a "provocation" and preparation for invasion of the North.

Additionally, Thursday marked a year since special counsel Robert Mueller began investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump campaign. Trump sarcastically congratulated America for the milestone Thursday morning on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Committee leaders said that Russia intended to help Trump and hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton when it meddled in the election.