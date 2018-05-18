"Nice is your superpower, not your weakness." It's a phrase not heard often in the business world, but according to one author, it's actually quite the opposite.

Successful start-up investor and media executive Fran Hauser wants to change the perception of the word "nice." In her new book, "The Myth of the Nice Girl," Hauser breaks down some of the misconceptions associated with the word, which she thinks can be harmful to upwardly mobile professional women.

"The myth of the nice girl, especially at work, is that she's a pushover, she's passive, and she's weak and I don't buy that. I think that there's so much strength in being nice at work," Hauser told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

She added: "I think we're all craving a more human style of leadership, especially considering everything that's been in the news over the last year."