I made a change to my daily commute that could save me over $1,000 a year   

To get to work every day, I have to trek from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Midtown Manhattan. That entails squeezing into a pocket of space aboard the crammed L train, often after a few too-packed trains have come and gone, and then transferring to the uptown F or M. Though I've mastered the art of reading a book while my body is contorted like a Tetris piece, it's not the most pleasant way to start the day.

Recently I considered mixing it up and trying to bike to the office. If I did that every day, the savings would add up more than I had realized: The 30-day unlimited subway passes I buy now add up to $1,452 a year.

But, though I'm an active person, I'm generally pretty lazy. The idea of all that extra effort and burning in the thigh region in the morning and afternoon did not enthuse me. Plus, I'd never biked in Manhattan and the city's congested streets are intimidating.

So could I do it, and would it be worth it? In honor of National Bike-to-Work Week, I tried it. Here's how the considerations break down.