The Wedding Economy

5 champagne brands the royals buy that you can afford too (with bottles under $50)

Need some bubbly to accompany those crumpets and scones at your royal wedding watch party this Saturday? Stick with the theme and opt for a champagne brand that even Her Majesty would approve of.

A select number of products — ranging from umbrellas to cheese — preferred by the royal family have earned an official seal, dubbed a royal warrant. Royal warrants have been doled out by the British royal family since the 15th century, according to the New York Times, which says they, "are a mark of distinction for companies who have provided goods and services for at least five years to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip or Prince Charles."

A number of champagne houses have been awarded a royal warrant, and while some bottles cost in the thousands, here are a few affordable options from brands that have the royal family's seal of approval.

Champagne Bollinger

This brand of bubbly was first awarded a royal warrant by Queen Victoria in 1884. The Royal Warrant Holders Association describes Champagne Bollinger as having a "distinctive range of Pinot-Noir driven champagnes," and claims that the brand has had close ties with the U.K. since 1958.

Champagne Bollinger is known for its "instantly recognizable, dry, toasty style," according to Wine.com, and it's made via a lengthy aging process. While the Bollinger La Grande Annee Brut 2005 will cost you over $100, you can snag a Bollinger Brut Special Cuvee (a half-bottle, non-vintage), hailing from Champagne, France, for barely over $40.

Champagne Lanson

Champagne Lanson holds a royal warrant and is touted as "one of the oldest existing champagne houses" dating back to 1760. The brand has been associated with the Wimbledon tennis tournament since 1977 and was recently selected as the official supplier of champagne for the championships. Its wines are described as "extremely fresh, crisp and elegant."

While some bottles might set you back quite a bit, popping open a Lanson Black Label Brut (a non-vintage sparkling wine from Champagne, France) will only cost you around $40 on Wine.com.

Champagne Veuve Clicquot

That yellow-labeled champagne bottle you see all around the top social events in the U.S. — from polo classics to pool parties — also carries weight across the pond.

Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot is another brand of bubbly that holds a royal warrant. "From cricket at Lord's to the Goodwood Revival, Veuve Clicquot is the perfect complement to the most exclusive and must-attend events of the year's social calendar," the Royal Warrant Holders Association's website states.

Treat yourself to its classic Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label half-bottle (non-vintage sparkling wine from Champagne, France), for just under $35 on Wine.com.

Champagne Louis Roederer

The family-owned Champagne Louis Roederer company, founded in 1776 in Reims, France, holds a royal warrant, and its slew of champagnes even includes the original, prestige cuvee made for Tsar Alexander II, according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

While some bottles are pricey, you can still snap up a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Premier (non-vintage sparkling wine from Champagne, France), for a little less than $50 on Wine.com.

Chapel Down

While this wine might not hold a royal warrant, it was reportedly served at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, so if you're aiming to drink like a royal on Saturday, it gets the job done.

Chapel Down is a British brand of bubbly that is known for its sparkling and still wines, and says its sparkling wines are created with fruit sourced from southeast England. Its website also states that Chapel Down supplies wines to the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, and is served at the Royal Opera House. While Chapel Down's Brut Rose was reportedly poured at Will and Kate's wedding, opt for a bottle of Chapel Down Brut Classic (non-vintage) sparkling wine for $45 on Wine.com.

