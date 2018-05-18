Emerging markets are trading in correction territory — but some call the stocks a buy

Emerging market stocks fell deeper into correction territory on Friday and were on track for their worst week in nearly two months.

But some see opportunity — if you have the stomach.

"These emerging markets stocks are always going to be a higher volatility play, so you have to be willing to deal with both the ups and the downs," Mark Tepper, president and founder of Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "There's a lot of value in emerging markets stocks right now."

Exposure to emerging markets is a sure bet on the consumer, Tepper added.

"The emerging market consumer is still one of the most powerful forces in investing," he said. "The growth of the middle class in China and India, it just represents a ton of potential."

Geopolitical issues, such as talk of a trade war between the U.S. and China, will keep emerging sector stocks under pressure in the short term, added Tepper. The MSCI emerging markets ETF is on track for a 2 percent decline in 2018, its first year in the red since 2015. The ETF is setting up for its third month of losses this year.