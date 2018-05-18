3 ways to get people to trust you, according to a Harvard expert who trained Uber execs

In the midst of a very tumultuous 2017, Uber hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei as the SVP of leadership and strategy to help instill something that she said the company had lost: trust.

"I was super attracted to going to an organization that was metaphorically and perhaps quite literally on fire," the professor says in a recent Ted Talk. "This was an organization that had lost trust with every constituent that mattered."

Uber brought Frei on in June, before the departure of CEO Travis Kalanick. Over the course of 250 days, Frei trained Uber's executive team and over 3,000 Uber managers, giving them the tools they need to build trust in each other and, eventually, restore the public's confidence in the company. In February of this year, she left to resume teaching at Harvard.

"What happened at Uber? When I got there, Uber was wobbling all over the place. Empathy, logic, authenticity were all wobbling like crazy," Frei reports in her Ted Talk. These traits, she says, are key for earning trust.

Based on Frei's approach with Uber, here are three simple ways to get more people to trust you.