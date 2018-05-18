Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee’s $1 billion lawsuit is ‘preposterous,’ Chinese firm says

A Chinese company has said it is "preposterous" that Stan Lee, the former editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, did not know he was signing over his name, image and likeness to it on an exclusive basis.

Lee, who co-created Spider-Man, the Hulk and the X-Men, filed a $1 billion suit against Pow Entertainment, a company he co-founded in 2001, on Tuesday. He alleges that his identity and work was taken fraudulently so that Pow could then be sold to the Chinese firm Camsing International Holdings.

Lee claims that the co-founders of Pow, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, used deception to make him sign-over his name, image and likeness on a wholly exclusive basis.