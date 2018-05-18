House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy believes a bipartisan deal to shield young immigrants from deportation could hurt Republicans in November, Politico reported late Thursday.
"If you want to depress [GOP voter] intensity, this is the No. 1 way to do it," the California Republican told colleagues in a closed meeting on Wednesday, according to the news outlet.
McCarthy's stance has set him apart from House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican whom McCarthy wants to succeed as the top House Republican. Ryan wants to pass protections for the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children before he leaves Congress at the end of his term in January, Politico said. McCarthy in part faces a tough political dynamic because he could need conservatives' support to win a bid for speaker.