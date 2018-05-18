Netflix is reportedly turning the Michael Lewis book 'Flash Boys' into a movie

Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis' 2014 non-fiction book, "Flash Boys," according to Deadline.

The story revolves around a group of people that tries to expose "the insidious new ways that Wall Street generates profits."

The adaptation comes just a couple years after the 2015 film, "The Big Short," also based on a Michael Lewis book. Lewis is also known for books like "Liar's Poker" and "Moneyball."

"The world clings to its old mental picture of the stock market because it's comforting; because it's so hard to draw a picture of what has replaced it; and because the few people able to draw it for you have no interest in doing so," Lewis writes in the introduction of "Flash Boys." "This book is an attempt to draw that picture."