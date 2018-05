A passenger plane operated by Cuba's national airline suffered an accident shortly after takeoff from Havana, state media reported Friday.

The Boeing 737 had 104 passengers on board and was headed to the city of Holguin in eastern Cuba from the country's capital, according to Prensa Latina.

Cuban state television said the airline, Cubana, leased the plane from Blue Panorama.

