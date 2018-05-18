As American fashion has slowly become more casual, so has footwear. That trend has become especially apparent in women's sneaker sales, which have surged 37 percent throughout the U.S. in 2017. Meanwhile, sales of high heels have declined 11 percent during the same time period, according to the NPD Group's Retail Tracking Service.

Brands like Nike, Adidas, Dr. Scholl's, Roxy, Puma, Steve Madden and UGG, are just a few of the names that are getting the benefit of women slipping into more comfortable footwear. The trend is twofold: Consumers want comfort, and there are more options across all shoe categories.

"It's becoming kind of a basic consumer need to have comfort and the desire to be comfort because everybody's so busy and running around all the time," Beth Goldstein, NPD's executive director and industry analyst for fashion footwear and accessories, told CNBC.

"Brands that are focusing on comfort are doing better, because that something that women of all ages want," she said. The sneaker trend will likely continue in the double digits for the next few years, Goldstein added, as it becomes more of a lifestyle choice.