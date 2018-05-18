    ×

    Tech

    Square set to open lower the day after PayPal-iZettle merger announcement

    • The $2.2 billion merger between PayPal and iZettle will launch the U.S. company into hundreds of thousands of brick-and-mortar retailers around the world.
    • That stands as a direct threat to Square, which markets its high-tech registers to small businesses.
    • Shares of Square fell roughly a percent following the first reports of a deal. The stock ended trading on Thursday more than 3 percent down.
    Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter
    Getty Images
    Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter

    Payments firm Square is set to open roughly 3.5 percent lower Friday, the day after news of a PayPal-iZettle tie-up.

    The $2.2 billion merger will launch U.S. fintech giant PayPal into hundreds of thousands of brick-and-mortar retailers around the world through iZettle's mobile card readers. That stands as a direct threat to Square, which markets its high-tech registers to small businesses.

    Shares of Square fell roughly one percent following the first reports of a deal. The stock ended trading on Thursday more than 3 percent down.

    Square is now flat for the week and more than 6 percent off the stock's all-time high of $58.46, which it hit in March.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    PYPL
    ---
    SQ
    ---