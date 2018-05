The Brave Ones: Upcoming episodes

Tune into the latest episode of "The Brave Ones":

EMEA

Wednesday 23 May 2018: Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer (23.00 CET)

Wednesday 6 June 2018: Tan Le, Co-Founder of Emotiv (23.00 CET)

­

·

APAC

Friday 25 May 2018: Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer (17.00 SIN/HK)

Friday 8 June 2018: Tan Le, Co-Founder of Emotiv (17.00 SIN/HK)

·

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 26 May 2018: Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer (14.00 SYD)

Saturday 9 June 2018: Tan Le, Co-Founder of Emotiv (14.00 SYD)

·

LATIN AMERICA

Friday 25 May 2018: Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer (20.00 MEX)

Friday 8 June 2018: Tan Le, Co-Founder of Emotiv (20.00 MEX)