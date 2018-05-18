US-China trade talks may hold the key to whether stocks finish the week higher

U.S. stock futures were pointing to modest gains at the open this morning, giving the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq a shot at erasing small weekly declines. The small-cap Russell 2000 again bucked the overall downtrend Thursday and closed at a second straight record high. (CNBC)

China said, contrary to reports, that it has not offered to cut its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion as a second-round of trade talks between the two economic superpowers continue in Washington today. (Reuters & CNBC)



* Trump: I doubt trade negotiations with China will succeed (CNBC)

* Trump meets China's Vice Premier Liu He on trade issues (Reuters)

Argentina's currency stabilized as the central bank there on Wednesday and Thursday declined to support the peso, which has plunged about 16 percent this month. Argentina is seeking a loan from the IMF. (Reuters)

There are no economic reports on today's calendar, but investors look to three speeches from leading Fed officials for signals on growth, inflation and any talk about the future for interest rates. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Fed raising rates too quickly may halt 'red hot' economy (CNBC)

Nordstrom (JWN) beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share. The department store operator also beat on revenue. But same store sales growth disappointed. The stock was sinking about 7 percent in the premarket. (CNBC)

Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) were under pressure in the premarket after company CEO Denise Morrison announced her retirement, effective immediately. Campbell warned on outlook, though it did beat on quarterly earnings and matched estimates on revenue. (CNBC)