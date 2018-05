A string of better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped push the 10-year Treasury note to a seven-year peak of 3.128 percent on Friday morning.

In oil markets, crude futures held firm amid robust demand, ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and looming U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

Nonetheless, oil prices hovered slightly below multi-year highs from the previous day as surging output from the U.S. appeared to cap gains.

Brent crude traded at around $79.69 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude stood at $71.63 a barrel, 0.18 percent higher.