Venezuela’s Maduro seeks fresh mandate amid unprecedented social and economic crises

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is poised to win re-election on Sunday, despite widespread anger over the country's crushing economic crisis.

The vote comes at a time when citizens of the Latin American state are struggling to cope with widespread food shortages, the collapse of their traditional currency and relentless hyperinflation — which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast to hit 13,000 percent in 2018.

At the same time, almost 75 percent of Venezuelans are reportedly suffering from weight loss while unemployment in the country is expected to skyrocket to 32 percent over the next four years.

Yet, with the country's mainstream opposition boycotting the vote — and two of its most popular leaders barred from running — the socialist incumbent is seen on the brink of securing a fresh mandate to serve as premier for another six years.