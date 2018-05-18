What's for dinner? In the edible tableware era, the answer is your plate

It is an uncooked piece of pasta that works for up to four hours in any cocktail. The restaurant has already served more than 60,000 drinks using the pasta straw. Based on lack of customer complaints, "I ordered a few million out of Italy. ... Flour and water," Morris said.

Morris said business owners who pinch pennies over issues like these are truly pinching pennies. He said the cost of using the pasta straws over traditional plastic straws is negligible, a fraction of a penny.

"I've been in this business for 50 years, and this is something very necessary to do. When people see the pasta straw, it's something they can embrace. It's cheap, it's available, and for sure it can make a dent in the environmental nightmare we humans have brought upon ourselves." He added, "The cost of straws in huge volume is three-quarters of a penny. Anyone talking about going out of business is baloney. This is a clean, simple solution to a challenging problem. ... I wouldn't want to be in the plastic straw business now."

Paradise Cove expects to be ordering, and moving, a lot more pasta straws. "Pasta has only had one food use for hundreds of years. Now when we're talking about billions of straws, billions of anything is a lot."

After initial testing with tens of thousands of the restaurant's patrons, Morris said there was one complaint — more like a question, about gluten in the straws. (But he said experts informed him that gluten is not activated in the pasta until it is cooked.)

And his mind is still racing with ideas. There are other colors of pasta to consider, spinach and beet. Paradise Code tried "Twizzler straws" for kids in desserts, but that proved to be a bigger issue than gluten. "Parents don't want the kids to have the Twizzlers," Morris said.

But he isn't focused on that kind of business expansion thinking, at least not yet, though Morris said he has contracted with the Italian pasta manufacturer to sell the Amazing Pasta Straw Company brand worldwide. "Let's see if it works and spread the message," Morris said. "We're not trying to make a million out of it, just trying to get usage of plastic down, and as an old surfer, that's a good thing. My son says, 'Using your noodle.'"

The anti-plastic straw movement is growing, especially in California. Manhattan Beach outside Los Angeles banned all disposable plastics, including straws, and Berkeley is now considering a ban. Restaurants around the country, in cities from San Diego and Huntington Beach, California, to Asbury Park, New Jersey, New York City, and Miami and Bradenton, Florida have pledged to ban straws or withhold them until patrons ask for them, according to a Washington Post report from last year.

At Biotrem, efforts are also moving ahead to develop some new products, such as cups, ice cream bowls and muffin molds (and even products that are not meant for food serving), Bednarz said. Yet its next line of products — made out of corn bran, cassava by-products or seaweed — probably won't be edible at all, he said, though they will retain the environmental features.

"Edibility is a nice marketing vehicle, but we are using it very carefully. The current Biotrem products are made from edible wheat bran, and as wheat is considered one of the strongest allergens, as it's the main source of gluten, they are not suitable for people suffering from wheat or gluten allergies and intolerances, and those suffering from Coeliac or Crohn's diseases," he said.