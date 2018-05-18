This over-the-top ice cream cone costs over $130 — here's what you get   

You may not be a billionaire, but according to sweet treat-maker Snowflake Luxury Gelato, you can eat like one.
Dubbed "Billionaire Soft Serve," this swanky cone costs $133.
According to Snowflake founder Asad Khan, the idea was to make the most exquisite dessert experience anyone could have — that is, if the steep price tag isn't too hard to swallow.
"It takes four hours of preparation work to make each cone individually," Khan tells CNBC.
Every cone is dipped in a rare dark chocolate sourced from a single estate farm in Madagascar and bedazzled with edible gold pearls.
Gelato chef Silvia Gaetta, who invented culinary masterpiece, begins by filling the cone with caramelized pecans. Next, she adds a layer of salted caramel gelato seasoned with a rare Persian blue sea salt.
"This is a perfect salt to complement sweetness," Khan explains.
The chef then adds two spheres of sorbet: one that's a combination of mango, passionfruit and ginger, and another that's solely dark chocolate. Then comes a second layering of salted caramel gelato.
If your mouth isn't watering yet, the finishing touches include a handmade raspberry macaron topped with edible diamonds made of sugar; a white chocolate truffle filled with salted caramel sauce; a piece of chocolate flake hand-wrapped in edible 24 karat gold leaf; a piece of white chocolate that bears the Snowflake Luxury Gelato logo; a spoon made from the same rare dark chocolate; and lastly, a drizzling of special fruit sauce.
And the "piece de resistance?" Two full sheets of edible 24-karat gold leaf.
"It just gives it that beautiful look and makes it look and taste a million dollars," explains Khan. "You've got lots of flavors coming through. Each of those is just so finely balanced. And they complement each other perfectly."
Snowflake Luxury Gelato claims to have sold more than 250 cones of the "Billionaire Soft Serve" since it was first introduced in the fall of 2017.
But if you want to try this tasty treat, you'll have to head across the pond. It's only available in London, at the food court of high-end department store Selfridges on Oxford Street. It costs £99, or about $133.
"The reason why it's £99 is because it has the finest ingredients that we could source," Khan explains. "When I was young, I'd have the 99-pence soft serve that was available at the local ice cream van. The Billionaire Soft Serve is actually our take on the traditional 99-pence ice cream, and that's why we chose the price point."
