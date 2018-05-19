As California's homelessness grows, the crisis emerges as a major issue in state's gubernatorial race

With about one quarter of the nation's homeless population in California, the state's next governor will face the formidable challenge of how to make a dent in the crisis.

As of 2017, California had about 134,000 homeless people, up nearly 14 percent from the prior year, according to a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department report. And California accounted for almost half of country's unsheltered population during 2017.

"Among the state's progressives and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, homelessness is rising on the agenda," said Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of the practice of public policy communication at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. "The betting by Republican leaders is that their electorate will be energized by immigration, by opposition to sanctuary cities and the sanctuary state law."

Today, homeless individuals sleeping on benches, doorways, sidewalks and under freeways are common sights in major cities up and down the state. Some of those people get off the street and into homeless shelters, but hurdles to building more and a chronic shortage of affordable housing and rental units is only exacerbating the situation.