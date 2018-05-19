China and the U.S. have mutually agreed to "substantially reduce" the yawning trade imbalance between the two countries, a joint statement read on Saturday, in a move that will involve the Chinese boosting more of what they buy from American producers.

Amid fears of a global trade war and rising tensions between the world's two largest economies, both China and the U.S. have entered bilateral talks to bolster cooperation. In a statement issued by the White House, both parties forged a "consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China."

Just a day ago, both countries were sharply at odds over a claim, made by White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, that China would move to cut its trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion annually.

However, President Donald Trump has staked a resolution of the dispute on his personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Kudlow stated that China was "meeting many" Trump administration demands to cut its U.S. surplus.

The statement released on Saturday struck a conciliatory tone. "To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services. This will help support growth and employment in the United States," it read.

Left unclear was exactly how much the Chinese would boost its purchases, but Beijing and Washington agreed to "meaningful increases in United States agriculture and energy exports. The United States will send a team to China to work out the details," the statement added.

China is a major source of demand for U.S. farmers, who have struggled in the wake of the trade dispute.

--Reuters contributed to this story.