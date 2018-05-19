Yeshwant came up with the idea while practicing medicine.

He soon realized that his own patients, many of whom are lower-income and struggling with complex health problems, wouldn't adopt the same solutions as the tech workers in his Google network.

He also learned in the clinic that social needs shouldn't be divorced from medical problems; they're inextricably linked. And entrepreneurs need to keep both in mind, not just the person's health history.

"It's hard to get your medicine if your pharmacy keeps changing because you have to keep going to different shelters, and sometimes your shelter is in a new city and you don't have a car, or a cell phone, or a credit card, or a bank account, or you can't read or speak English," he explained.

The key is to build a deep understanding of the user. "It's hard for someone who hasn't walked in those shoes to have full empathy for the patient," he said.