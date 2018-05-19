After spending several days in the hospital recovering from a kidney procedure, First Lady Melania Trump has been released, the White House said on Saturday.

In a statement, the White House said that "The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning. She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits."

Earlier this week, Melania Trump went under kidney surgery for a condition the White House characterized as benign. The first lady tweeted on Wednesday that she was in good health, as she recovered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

"Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out," the White House said on Saturday.