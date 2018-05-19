    A Royal Wedding: Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle

    A Royal Wedding: Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex ride in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
    Matt Cardy | Getty Images

    Prince Harry, grandson to Queen Elizabeth II, married American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, in a ceremony that took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    The wedding was a global affair, with thousands camped out along the procession route to Windsor Castle. Around the world, millions were watching on television — even in the wee hours of the morning, or late at night in some time zones.

      Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
      Richard Heathcote | Getty Images

      Prince Harry walks with his best man, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
      Chris Radburn | WPA | Getty Images

      Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018.
      Andrew Matthews | Reuters

      Meghan Markle (C) walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
      Danny Lawson | AFP | Getty Images

      Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
      Jonathan Brady | Reuters

      Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
      Jonathan Brady | Reuters

      Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
      Jonathan Brady | Reuters

      Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
      Owen Humphreys | Reuters

      Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
      Ben

      Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
      Ben Stansall | AFP | Getty Images

      Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland.
      Samir Hussein | WireImage | Getty Images

      Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
      Mark R. Milan | GC Images | Getty Images

      Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
      Danny Lawson | AFP | Getty Images

