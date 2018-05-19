Prince Harry, grandson to Queen Elizabeth II, married American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, in a ceremony that took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The wedding was a global affair, with thousands camped out along the procession route to Windsor Castle. Around the world, millions were watching on television — even in the wee hours of the morning, or late at night in some time zones.
Meghan Markle (pictured, right) with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.
Prince Harry walks with his best man, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel, dazzling onlookers in a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British artistic director of France's fashion powerhouse, Givenchy.
Meghan Markle (center) walks down the aisle in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales. Health troubles forced Markle's biological father to miss the ceremony.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip look on during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel.
