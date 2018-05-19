Tech investors take a Warren Buffett approach to raising money for blood cancer research

"VCs could easily just write a check, but giving their time is oftentimes a lot more valuable," said Lee, who lured many of the investors to the fundraiser by telling them about Krawitt's story. "This is clearly something deeply personal to me."

It's an idea popularized by Warren Buffett, who's held an annual auction for the past 18 years, with the highest bidder winning a private lunch meeting with the billionaire investor. During that stretch, Buffett has raised over $26 million for the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco charity for the homeless. The 19th fundraiser starts later this month.

The VCs in the LLS auction won't bring in Buffett-type money. But Lee, who co-founded Refactor Capital in 2016, said that people will likely pay thousands of dollars for these meetings — the site estimates the value for each at $2,500 — knowing they're getting unusual access to influencers and that the money is going to a worthy cause.

"Cancer touches all of us and I applaud any effort to raise funds and hopes for those in need," said Mark Suster, a partner at Upfront Ventures in L.A. and one of the event's participants. "When David contacted me and we saw a way we could help raise money, it was a no-brainer."

Other firms represented in the auction series include Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, First Round Capital, Founders Fund and DFJ. The first set of auctions began Wednesday, and by Friday afternoon there were bids totaling over $15,000. The top bid for lunch with Suster and his investing partner, Kara Nortman, stood at $3,750.

"They're happy to discuss your entrepreneurial ideas or business or just share a great meal and talk about tech & investing," according to the web page for Suster's auction.

The auctions last two weeks, and in some cases the cost of the meal is included with the highest bid, while in others the winner is responsible for paying. For each meeting, there's no expectation that funding or any sort of business deal will follow.