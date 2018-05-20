Tell us what you think: Which sector needs the most regulation?

A high profile data scandal involving allegations over the misuse of Facebook data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica led to greater scrutiny on the regulation of social media platforms earlier this year.

Others have also sounded off on the need for regulation due to the pervasiveness of fake news.

The cryptocurrency space has also come under greater regulatory scrutiny amid growth in the size of the market.

Development in regulation has largely been country-specific, with regulatory bodies around the world differing in opinion on how to tackle the space.

Banking industry regulations, meanwhile, could return to the spotlight, with the U.S. House of Representatives possibly voting on a Senate-passed bill that would ease Dodd-Frank requirements on banks.