    ×

    Trader Poll

    Tell us what you think: Which sector needs the most regulation?

    • Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data.
    • Regulatory scrutiny in the cryptocurrency space has been on the uptick.
    Bitcoin
    Republican CFTC commissioner on crypto regulation   

    A high profile data scandal involving allegations over the misuse of Facebook data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica led to greater scrutiny on the regulation of social media platforms earlier this year.

    Others have also sounded off on the need for regulation due to the pervasiveness of fake news.

    The cryptocurrency space has also come under greater regulatory scrutiny amid growth in the size of the market.

    Development in regulation has largely been country-specific, with regulatory bodies around the world differing in opinion on how to tackle the space.

    Banking industry regulations, meanwhile, could return to the spotlight, with the U.S. House of Representatives possibly voting on a Senate-passed bill that would ease Dodd-Frank requirements on banks.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...