    How to record the screen on your Mac

    • CNBC will show you how to take a "screengrab" or "screen capture" on your Mac.
    • We'll also show you how to record a video of the screen on your Mac.
    How to record video of your screen and take a screen capture on your Mac.   

    You might want to capture part of the screen on your Mac -- maybe a menu from a restaurant you want to visit or a part of a website -- to share with someone else. Or, maybe you want to record video of your Mac's screen. Both tasks are really easy, so we'll show you how.

    To capture a screenshot of the entire display:

    • Tap Shift + Command + 3.
    • Find the picture on your Mac's desktop.

    To capture just a part of the screen on your Mac:

    • Tap Shift + Command + 4.
    • Find the picture on your Mac's desktop

    To record a video on your Mac:

    • Open QuickTime
    • Tap "File" at the top of the display.
    • Choose "New Screen recording"
    • Hit record.
    • You can record the whole screen, or click and drag your mouse cursor to record just a specific part.

