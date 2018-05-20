How to record the screen on your Mac

You might want to capture part of the screen on your Mac -- maybe a menu from a restaurant you want to visit or a part of a website -- to share with someone else. Or, maybe you want to record video of your Mac's screen. Both tasks are really easy, so we'll show you how.
To capture a screenshot of the entire display:
- Tap Shift + Command + 3.
- Find the picture on your Mac's desktop.
To capture just a part of the screen on your Mac:
- Tap Shift + Command + 4.
- Find the picture on your Mac's desktop
To record a video on your Mac:
- Open QuickTime
- Tap "File" at the top of the display.
- Choose "New Screen recording"
- Hit record.
- You can record the whole screen, or click and drag your mouse cursor to record just a specific part.