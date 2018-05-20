How to record the screen on your Mac

How to record video of your screen and take a screen capture on your Mac. 2 Hours Ago | 01:46

You might want to capture part of the screen on your Mac -- maybe a menu from a restaurant you want to visit or a part of a website -- to share with someone else. Or, maybe you want to record video of your Mac's screen. Both tasks are really easy, so we'll show you how.

To capture a screenshot of the entire display:

Tap Shift + Command + 3.

Find the picture on your Mac's desktop.

To capture just a part of the screen on your Mac:

Tap Shift + Command + 4.

Find the picture on your Mac's desktop

To record a video on your Mac: