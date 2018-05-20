Jim Cramer to the Class of 2018: 'It is okay to fail, but it is not okay to quit'

After his father told him that he'd start having to pay rent that October, Cramer moved to Washington, D.C. to stay rent free with an aunt. It was there where he was recommended for a job at a local publication by a friend.

Shortly after starting that job, Cramer got a call for a reporter position in Tallahassee, Florida. In that job, he was one of the first reporters to cover the Ted Bundy killings at Florida State University.

His coverage of Bundy helped him to build his credibility as a crime reporter. Eventually, Cramer says he was called to work at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, a publication that had once rejected the future CNBC host.

While he was working in his dream field, Cramer told the students that he soon found himself in a low spot where he had very little money — and was even sleeping in his car.

"Living in my car took a toll on me, but I believed in myself to accomplish anything," said the 63-year-old.

Putting his pride to the side, Cramer said he reached out to his colleagues from The Crimson and told them about his situation.

"It was in failure that I got success," he said. "Rather than disgust and snickering, I received an outpouring of support from my classmates."

The co-founder of TheStreet, Inc. says his classmates allowed him to crash at their homes while he went on job interviews for new positions.

"Second lesson," he told the students, "your classmates are your safety net."

Cramer challenged the students to not forget about the network of people and resources that they have sitting next to them at Bucknell.

"Swallow that pride," he said, "and jump into the Bison safety net with both feet."

