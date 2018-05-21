4 ways being empathetic can tank your success at work

To be an effective leader, many managers are told to be more empathetic, which means understanding and recognizing other's perspectives and feelings. Studies also note that demonstrating empathy enhances employee engagement, boosts work performance and leads to higher job satisfaction.

It's obvious why this skill is essential to leaders — it's difficult to manage a team that you don't understand. But being emphatic has its drawbacks, according to co-authors Rasmus Hougaard and Jacqueline Carter.

In their book, "The Mind of a Leader," the authors highlight four ways empathy can lead to poor business decisions and ultimately tank your success: It can distort judgement, hamper diversity, become too narrow and lead to distress.