IZettle will likely provide small point-of-sale devices that attach to mobile phones to businesses that are offline. It is similar to the U.S.-based Square.

The acquisition will help PayPal expand its point-of-sale business in the small and medium business market, and gives PayPal exposure to some additional markets in which they do not already have a strong presence.

Disclosure: Binger's firm, Gradient Investments, owns PayPal in its portfolios; Binger does not own the stock personally.