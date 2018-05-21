The 5 books Bill Gates thinks everyone should read this summer

Bill Gates has made it a tradition to share his favorite reads on his blog, Gates Notes. Every year, he rounds up a selection of titles you may enjoy over the summer.

The underlying theme of Gates' 2018 summer book list is that they all "wrestle with big questions," the self-made billionaire and Microsoft co-founder writes. "What makes a genius tick? Why do bad things happen to good people? Where does humanity come from, and where are we headed?"

While the content is heavy, "all these books were fun to read," he says, "and most of them are pretty short."

Consider adding these to your summer book list: