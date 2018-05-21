China-style state-led growth won't work in Africa, former Nigeria finance minister warns

China has funneled billions of dollars into aid, loans and business deals on the African continent in recent years.

But as ties continue to strengthen, a former Nigerian finance minister has warned that Beijing-style economic governance will not work for Africa.

"China has been very helpful," particularly with building much-needed infrastructure in Africa, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a two-time former finance minister in Nigeria, told CNBC on Wednesday.

But while less economically advanced countries may wish to emulate China's economic success, the Chinese approach of state-led development would prove unsuccessful for the majority of Africa, she said.

"In most African countries, it has been shown that state-led growth — pure state-led growth — has really not worked," Okonjo-Iweala said, citing the example of Nigeria's "vibrant private sector."