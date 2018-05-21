Americans are in a borrowing mood, and their total tab for consumer debt could reach a record $4 trillion by the end of 2018.

That's according to LendingTree, a loan comparison website, which analyzed data from the Federal Reserve on non-mortgage debts including auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and student loans.

Americans owe more than 26 percent of their annual income to this debt. That's up from 22 percent in 2010. It's also higher than debt levels were during the mid-2000s when credit availability soared.