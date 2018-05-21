Cramer's lightning round: The bears are wrong about cruise ship stocks   

Royal Caribbean: "People are too worried about raw costs. They're too worried about the idea that there are too many ships coming on. They're wrong. I think it's a buy."

Allergan Plc: "I have said that that has been my worst stock in about a decade. I still would like to believe, but it is just not acting well and I'm not going to tell you to buy any more here."

Tyson Foods, Inc.: "I think the stock's come down a lot, but I have no catalysts and people did not like that last quarter, to be candid. I hesitate to go where everybody else is fleeing in that food group. It's so darned hard. So I'm not going to pull the trigger here."

Carrizo Oil & Gas: "It's too late, unless oil's going to go to $90. Carrizo had this incredible move, raised some capital. Really well-run company. I wish they'd come back on. They're smarter than the average bear in oil, but you know what? As much as I'm bullish on the management, I have to say don't buy because of the incredible move."

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International: "No, [don't ring the register]. [CEO] Joe Papa's doing a great job. Now, it is not going to run fast, OK? But it has had a great move, Joe is doing so much good, he's got a good pipeline, fixing the balance sheet, got 'em out of legal trouble. I can't tell you to take profits. I think it could still go higher."

Okta, Inc.: "I can't tell you to pull the trigger. It's up almost 100 percent. It's a very good company, but that is way too much for me to be able to come in and say buy, so I'm going to say hold."

Crispr Therapeutics: "Oh jeez, it's another one that has just run so much. I know this is going to sound like I've gotten bearish, but here's a stock that's up 175 percent. I'm not saying this ship has sailed. I am saying that it would be irresponsible for me to come in and say now is the time to buy Crispr, so I'm not going to do that."

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: "I think it's too low to sell. My inclination is much more to be a buyer down here than a seller. I think that it's overly hated, so I am going to say buy, buy, buy."

The Southern Company: "Southern's come down too much, as has Dominion. I just gave you a two-fer. Both of those are down too much and they presume interest rates are going to 3.5 [percent] immediately. That's the 10-year. I don't think so."