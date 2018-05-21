Women at EMILY's List 'want to deliver the cake' for Congressional Democrats 1:57 PM ET Wed, 9 May 2018 | 06:20

Ahead of the critical elections, Democrats are taking aim at a Trump administration hounded by accusations of using public office for private gain and recklessly spending taxpayer money. Critics have seized on numerous practices as evidence of ethical lapses within the Trump administration. Those actions include questionable spending by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and other Cabinet officials, and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's apparent efforts to cash in on his proximity to the president.

"President Trump when it comes to draining the swamp has been a complete and total disappointment," Schumer said Monday afternoon. "President Trump has embraced the most egregious establishment Republican norms and appointed the most conflict-of-interest ridden Cabinet in my lifetime. The swamp has never been more foul or more fetid than under this president."

Last year, Democratic leaders unveiled the first part of their wide-ranging platform, including proposals to lower drug prices, boost job training programs and more closely scrutinize corporate mergers. They hope those efforts — combined with messaging casting the GOP tax law as a boon to companies at the expense of workers — will help them flip the 23 Republican seats needed to win the House in November. The Senate map this year favors the GOP, and more than 20 Democrats will fight to hold on to their seats in that chamber.

The platform takes aim at Trump — who ran on a promise to "drain the swamp" of corruption — and tries to show he has abandoned the pledge and only heightened the ethical problems in Washington, according to a Democratic aide. The party is also setting its sights on congressional Republicans, whom Democrats will cast as having passed the tax overhaul in December because they are beholden to corporations and donors, the aide said.

On Monday, Pelosi summarized the party argument by saying Trump has "become the swamp."

"The American people deserve better, but Republicans are standing in the way. We want Republicans and their corrupt big donor agenda to get out of the way," Pelosi said.

The White House and Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to requests to comment on charges of unethical conduct by Trump administration officials and lawmakers.

The Democratic proposals target three areas, according to a summary of the platform: