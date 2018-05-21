Elon Musk says making a cheaper Model 3 now would cause Tesla to 'die'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the standard version of the Model 3 -- priced at $35,000 -- is still a long way off. Making them today would be a money-losing proposition and pose an existential crisis for Tesla, he suggested on Twitter this weekend.

When Tesla first unveiled its Model 3 in 2016, the company touted its accessible price, and spoke of the car as one that would drive future profits by making Tesla electric vehicles a mass-market staple.

The standard Model 3 is supposed to have a starting price of $35,000, rear-wheel drive and a battery that gets 220 miles per charge, among other features. Higher-priced versions of the car come with a longer-range battery, all-wheel drive, glass moon roofs, and "Autopilot" semi-autonomous driving features, among others.

Also on Twitter this weekend, Musk teased a new $78,000 Model 3 that he says will be faster than a comparable BMW with a top speed of 155 miles per hour, and a range of 310 miles.

Tesla has yet to make the lower-priced version of the Model 3, and has struggled to reach high-volume production of the premium Model 3s.

Among other things, the company has been grappling with over-automation in its factories, tensions with suppliers including Panasonic and turnover of executive talent. It has been spending money on improvements at its Fremont, California plant and at its Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.

Despite these growing pains, its Model 3 is now the best-selling electric car in the U.S. More than 450,000 people have already reserved that vehicle, paying $1,000 refundable fees to do so. Although Tesla failed to hit its goal of making 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of March, a leaked email in May suggests the company is closing in on a 3,500 weekly production rate.